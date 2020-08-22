Over 82 villages flooded in Khammam

Hyderabad: Nealry 82 villages have been surrounded by floodwater in both Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions. District Collector MV Reddy said that as many as 37 flood shelters have been set up in different places and over 4,683 people have been shifted.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and District Collector RV Karnan visited the flood shelters and interacted with the victims. This is the first time in 15 years that the Munneru river is flowing above the danger level.

“We are providing food, breakfast, and snacks, besides providing all facilities including a medical team in each shelter,” he said. He also said that around three mechanized boats, 75 country motor boats, 130 manually-operated boats and 160 expert swimmers have been kept ready for rescue operations.As many as 60 aged people living in old age homes were shifted to safer places as buildings had submerged. Road transportation has been cut off to mandals from Bhadrachalam town.