Over a million tests done: ICMR

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that it has conducted over a million RT-PCR tests for novel coronavirus so far.

In a press statement the apex medical research body said, “A total of 10,46,450 samples have been tested as on May 3 till 9 a.m.”

There are at least 310 government laboratories and 111 private laboratories in the country, conducting the tests for the diagnosis of novel coronavirus disease, said the ICMR.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday said that the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 39,980 with 28,046 active cases, 1,301 fatalities and 10,632 recoveries.

“Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR” said the Health Ministry, adding that 124 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing.

Source: IANS

