Over Rs 6 cr fine slapped on vehicles flouting norms in Gurugram

By IANS|   Updated: 20th January 2021 6:45 am IST
Gurugram, Jan 19 : The office of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Gurugram has slapped fines amounting to Rs 6.12 crore on 1,218 overloaded and passenger vehicles within a period of three months in the district.

The RTA officials said that during a campaign, the RTA team has issued fines against overloaded vehicles and illegal passenger vehicles plying on the city roads.

“During the last three months, due to strict action on vehicles violating the rules, road accidents have decreased in Gurugram. Also, we have started a campaign to make people aware of road safety measures which will run till February 17,” RTA Secretary Bhawna Yadav said.

Yadav said that people should follow the traffic rules and be self-aware about road safety and also inspire others.

She also informed that if the overloaded vehicles and the illegal passenger vehicles are caught again for the same offence, the driver’s licence will be suspended for three months along with the vehicle’s registration number.

