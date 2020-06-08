Over two dozen BSP leaders join Congress in MP

Bhopal: Over two dozen BSP leaders including Pragi Lal Jatav, who had earlier contested Assembly Elections from Karera constituency in Shivpuri, joined Congress here on Sunday.

The leaders received the membership of Congress party after meeting former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

The by-polls in the state have been necessitated as seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs resigned. It is expected to take place in September.

Source: ANI

