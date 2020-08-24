Overcome Corona problem : Harish Rao tells people

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao today stated that the people are needless to fear or worry of Corona virus. The virus is not deadly and only contagious as the people can tide over it by following related protocols.

Participating in some development programs the minister distributed health kits to overcome Corona virus spread. While local people collected are 40000 the minister added Rs 60000 towards the health kits.

Speaking on the occasion, the finance minister said that the Asha and health workers should educate people on Corona. Since the virus is not deadly you need to avoid fear and worry, the minister advised. I hope the people will take the Corona tests and take on the virus he said.

The minister promised to develop the village which has to maintain cleanliness to route out diseases. Harish Rao asked for 50 Corona tests a day by active participation of people in the program and fight the diseases. I hope that the villagers will develop on par with other developed villages to become swachh village to get national award.

Harish Rao asked people to get tested for Corona virus and treatment on proving positive.