Overseas scholarship for minorities: 1935 students selected during 5 years

Hyderabad: During the last five years, 1935 minority students were selected under the Chief Minister Overseas Scholarship for Minorities Scheme to study in foreign universities at a cost of Rs.144.10 cr.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had introduced the scheme for poor students who have completed their degree/engineering education and wish to continue their higher studies in foreign universities.

Under this scheme, government selected 444 students in 2015-16, 140 in 2016-17, 351 in 2017-18, 502 in 2018-19 and 498 in 2019-2020.

The government incurred a cost of Rs.22.09 cr in 2015-16, 13.25 cr in 2016-17, 35.09 cr in 2017-18, 50.01 cr in 2018-19 and 23.67 cr in 2019-20.

Under this scheme, minority students are given a choice to select their universities from among 10 foreign countries.

Earlier, the family income limit to avail the scholarship was Rs.2 lakh per annum. Later, it was increased to Rs.3 lakh per annum.

Currently, it is Rs. 5 lakhs per annum.