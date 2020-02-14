Overseas Scholarship scheme: Applications invited

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Govt. of Telangana, Dept. of Minorities welfare has invited applications for the award of Overseas Scholarships.

Such of the students who are studying in any foreign university pursing P.G. or Doctoral Programmes and who have sought admissions during the period from August to December 2019 are eligible to apply.

For further details, the candidates may visit website https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/ Applications can be registered from 12th February to 12th March 2020.