Overseas Umrah pilgrims can now travel across Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have said that the overseas Muslims with visas issued for performing Umrah are allowed to move across the kingdom during their stay, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Umrah and Hajj said, “Umrah pilgrim is free to move between the cities of Makkah and Madinah and across all cities of the kingdom during his stay,” Gulf News reported.

The stay duration for arrivals on Umrah visas are 30 days, the ministry added.

Previously, Umrah visa holder could not go anywhere other than Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.

Close to 2.5 million Muslims from around the world have performed Umrah at the Grand Mosque since the start of the holy month of Ramzan on April 2, 2022.

Around 8 million litres of the holy Zamzam water was distributed at the Grand Mosque in the first 10 days of Ramzan.

On March 4, 2020, Saudi Arabia decided to temporarily suspend Umrah for citizens and residents; for fear of the spread of the COVID-19, the authorities also decided to prevent pilgrims from visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

In October 2020, Saudi Arabia resumed Umrah for domestic worshippers after about seven months of suspension due to the global pandemic.

On March 5, 2022, Saudi Arabia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the kingdom. This included scrapping of the physical distancing rule among worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Madinah.

On March 30, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that holders of all types of visas would be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, after obtaining the necessary permission through the Eatmarna application.