Overstressed UP cops get psychological counselling

Lucknow, Aug 26 : The Lucknow University is now providing psychological support to overstressed police personnel of 112, the emergency response unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Psychological counsellors, arranged with the help of the Psychology Department of the Lucknow University, are helping the police personnel to fight depression, stress and other issues.

Senior police officials said that more than 500 personnel have sought help from over 27 counsellors from across the country.

“The work load on 112 personnel has increased manifold due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. They are now handling calls from people with no food or medicine along with the usual crime incidents. This excess work has put undue stress to our staff,” said a senior Uttar Pradesh Police official.

The 112 service and the Lucknow University had signed an agreement in April, named ‘Samvad’ for this purpose.

The 112 personnel have been asked to fill a form which is shared with experts. Then the personnel are connected with psychologists, personally or via phone to discuss issues. The 112 administration makes it a point to keep all these communications a secret.

Moreover, the 112 has also made some fundamental changes in the working style.

The working hours have been reduced to eight hours from the previous 12 hours.

Police personnel on vehicle duty are kept closer to their homes.

“We have also set up a dedicated phone line where family members of 112 personnel can call,” said the official.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.