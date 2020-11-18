Overwhelmed with Lucky Ali’s ‘O Sanam’, Twitterati troll Kakkars & Badshah

Mumbai: A recent video of yesteryears’ Indie pop singer Lucky Ali crooning ‘O Sanam’ has gone crazy viral! The clip which is still making rounds on the social media is filled with nostalgia, especially for every 90s kid who grew up listening to the song.

In the viral clip, Lucky Ali, who ruled the Indie pop music chart in the 90s, was seen giving a rendition to his song O Sanam. However, what moved his fans to tears was his unrecognisable look and inability to sing the line on death which goes: “Mar bhi gaye toh bhool na jaana (don’t forget me even after I die)”.

A photographer named Saad Khan shared the video on his Instagram and YouTube pages. Later, the same video was shared by Lucky Ali himself on Instagram.

Lucky Ali’s O Sanam video

Declaring him as GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), netizens reacted emotionally to the video of Lucky Ali. Many celebrities including actor Rahul Dev and Bigg Boss fame Eijaz Khan too were all praises for the yesteryear musician.

Gifted man .. strummin from his heart … feel u my friend #LuckyAli …

Happy Deepavali 🙂

The degradation of music and comedy in India has been something.



Lucky Ali is GOAT. pic.twitter.com/6vfD7OLvBO — Rajeev Mantri (@RMantri) November 13, 2020

Praising the magic of melodious voice which he still possess at the age of 62, a section of Twitter users mercilessly trolled singer Neha Kakkar, her brother Tony Kakkar and rapper Badshah for ruining the music world in India.

One user wrote, “Lucky Ali’s ummmm is better than Badshah’s whole career”. Another user wrote, “We need more of Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Lucky Ali and none of Tony Kakkar or Badshah”. Check out other few reactions below.

Lucky Ali's ummmm is better than Badshah's whole career — Deeksha Vashisth (@DeekshaVashist1) November 17, 2020

Lucky Ali's fart has better sur than Badshah's voice. HTH👍🏻 https://t.co/X8XJaWTvJE — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) November 18, 2020

Lucky Ali’s “HMMMM” and “OHHHH” are better than Badshah’s whole career 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vWzbHI9SgR — Aryan (@aryankaushik_) November 17, 2020

When you hear Lucky Ali after so many days and realise that you are living in Badshah/Neha Kakkar Era pic.twitter.com/f8oUJUtgRB — Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) November 13, 2020

More about the iconic singer

Lucky Ali had risen to fame with ‘O Sanam’ from his first album ‘Sunoh’. He then worked on various songs including ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ song ‘Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum’ and ‘Hairat’ from Priyanka Chopra-Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Anjaana Anjaani’.

Lucky had also worked in the movie ‘Sur’ which had his songs, including the hit ‘Aa Bhi Jaa’. He has won many of the top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist.