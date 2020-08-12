Owaisi condemns Bengaluru violence

Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 12th August 2020 2:09 pm IST
Owaisi condemns Bengaluru violence

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned violence in Bengaluru over an objectionable social media post.

“The violence in #Bengaluru & the objectionable/offensive social media posts are highly condemnable. I appeal to everyone involved to not indulge in violence. I hope peace is strengthened,” Owaisi tweeted.

Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a social media post allegedly made by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen.

110 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. Accused Naveen has also been arrested.

Source: ANI
