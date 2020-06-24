Owaisi Group of Hospital must open for COVID-19: Bilal, Ex AIMIM cooperator

Hyderabad: The state is witnessing a surge in COVID cases with over 800 cases on a daily bases; in which over 500 are from Hyderabad. Maximum cases in the city are been reported from the southern parts of the city that is the ‘Old City’.

In the recent interview that went viral, MIM senior leader and ex-cooperator Khaja Bilal Ahmed, request the Owasi group of Hospitals to open for COVID treatment.

Akhir owaisi hospital Aur Asra hospital purane shaher Hyderabad k musalmano ke Kab kaam aayega…..? Nai-post ni Khaja Bilal Ahmed noong Lunes, Hunyo 22, 2020

“The cases in the city meanwhile the private hospitals are unaffordable and on the same side, the hospitals are reported to have a shortage of beds, ventilators and staff. They are hardly any hospitals in the old city expect Malakpet Yashoda Hospital which is providing COVID treatment,” said Bilal.

Meanwhile, Bilal points out the deaths of many AMIM servants or better be called as volunteers who became victim and mortal due to no COVID facility in the old city. Raees Baig, senior worker Misbah Uddin Rafeeq sahib and four other AMIM Charminar workers have all faced immense issues for COVID treatment. Meanwhile, the well-known name of the city Mujeeb Jewelers experienced the same helplessness. Even Worse, is that Saleh Qureshi, AMIM volunteer of Chandrangutta had died on his way to the hospital in reach of beds for treatment.

“All the AMIM leaders who would always prove to be the helping hand for the political party were abandoned with no help against their fight with COVID,” added Bilal.

Bilal demands, The Owasi group of Hospitals which always claim to be the helping hand for the Muslim community should open its gates for the community. Moreover, he urges AMIM leaders Akbar Uddin Owasi and Asad Uddin Owasi to convert Asra Hospital and Owasi Hospital into quarantine centres.