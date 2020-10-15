Owaisi helping BJP in Bihar by cutting secular votes: Salman Nizami

New Delhi: Lashing out at AIMIM Chief Asadudin Owaisi after his announcement to contest on 50 seats in upcomming Bihar elections, Congress leader Salman Nizami wrote on twitter, Owaisi’s party is again out there cutting all secular vote. Now in Bihar. Typical bullshit rhetoric against BJP but shallow politics at work to help the same BJP by cutting non-BJP/Nitish vote. Nizami in a statement said ‘You may think Owaisi is talking for Muslims but in reality he reads the script prepared in Nagpur. He fans communal tension, BJP reaps the benefit.

He further added, Owaisi is working in BJPs payroll to consolidate Hindu votes for them. He deliberately displays a salafi version of Islam to incite fear in Hindus against Islam. This directly benefits his saffron masters.

Nizami said Owaisi’s hate politics has been rejected across India, in Jharkhand they got Zero. People stood with INC & didn’t fall for MIM propaganda which is BJP team B, trying to divide Muslims & rule. MIM, despite their best efforts, couldn’t stop the INC blitzkrieg. Nizami said, the MIM leaders are targeting the Congress & other opposition parties by fielding candidates in Muslim dominated seats is only to please BJP & RSS.