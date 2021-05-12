Owaisi, other Muslim leaders urge community to offer Eid prayers at home

Hyderabad: Muslim leaders on Wednesday appealed to their community in Telangana to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at home in view of the statewide lockdown.

Various religious leaders of the community held a webinar on the issue and made a joint appeal to the people to offer prayers at home.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the leaders took a collective decision that in view of the lockdown and the government order for closure of all places of worship, ‘Namaz-e-Eid’ should be offered at home.

“Three to four persons will offer prayers in mosques because we can’t leave mosques deserted but all others should pray at home,” Owaisi said. He called for strictly observing all Covid guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali was informed about the decision and he told the Muslim leaders that he would speak to the Director General of Police.

Owaisi said that the lockdown will hit poor people hard. “I have always been against lockdowns but this is a high court order and the government has also issued a GO,” he said.

The MP appealed to the people to make a special supplication during their Eid prayers at home for an end to the pandemic for the sake of entire humanity.

A ten-day lockdown came into effect across Telangana on Wednesday. The government is giving a four-hour relaxation every day from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to enable people to buy essential items.

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, will be celebrated on Thursday or Friday depending on the sighting of the new moon.