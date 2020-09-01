Owaisi sabotaging protest against demolition of Secretariat mosques

Hyderabad: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has alleged that MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi was trying to sabotage the movement launched by Congress party and other organisations seeking re-construction of two mosques at the same place in the Secretariat.

Shabbir Ali, in a media statement on Tuesday, said that Asaduddin Owaisi has been giving misleading statements to prevent the All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) from launching an agitation against the demolition of two mosques in the Secretariat. He said that the AIMPLB held its meeting in Hyderabad on August 16 and gave a two-week deadline to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to take a favourable decision for re-construction of two mosques at the same place.

“The AIMPLB deadline expired on August 31. A day before, Asaduddin Owaisi shared a recorded video stating that he was confident that the State Government would re-construct the mosques at the same place.

He should’ve specified the basis on which he was giving such a statement. CM KCR did not react to the demands made by opposition parties including Congress party. He neither responded to the demands made by other religious organisations and nor reacted to the deadline set by the AIMPLB. This clearly shows KCR Govt has deliberately demolished the two mosques and it has no intention to re-construct them. He carried out the demolition after getting consent from Asaduddin Owaisi besides an assurance that there will be no protests after demolition. For the same reason, Instead of supporting the protest against the demolition of mosques, Asaduddin Owaisi is still backing CM KCR for some cheap personal gains,” he alleged.

Shabbir Ali pointed out that Asaduddin Owaisi did not attend the AIMPLB meeting on August 16 and he has started giving statements just to mislead the common Muslims and prevent the AIMPLB from launching an agitation against CM KCR. He urged the Board to announce its agitation scheduled and do not get influenced by MIM leader.

“It is strange that Asaduddin Owaisi is calling the people who are agitating to rebuild the mosque at their own places as his ‘opponents’. His statement clearly shows that he is supporting those who demolished the mosques,” he said.Shabbir Ali said that the MIM has got an identity and strength only during Congress regimes. Asauddin Owaisi was part of both UPA-1 and UPA-2 Governments and today he is targeting the Congress party to protect his disproportionate assets.

“MIM and TRS leaders are now preparing to enact some dramas in the forthcoming Assembly session. People must keep questioning Owaisi on the status of Masjid-e-Ek Khana and other Masjids and Ashoorkhanas demolished by TRS Govt,” he said adding that Owaisi cannot cheat the Muslims as they have understood that he was acting at the behest of BJP, RSS and TRS.