Owaisi seeks Rijiju’s intervention over Delhi mosque demolition

The AIMIM chief said Rijiju holds responsibility for resolving the issue, as the Delhi Waqf Board has remained unconstituted since 2023.

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Kiren Rijiju Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi said Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju holds responsibility for resolving the issue, as the Delhi Waqf Board has remained unconstituted since 2023.

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mujahideen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to urgently intervene in the proposed demolition of Delhi’s Race Course mosque.

The over 100-year-old mosque, located near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, is reportedly facing demolition. The imam, Mohammed Harun, alleged he was asked to vacate the space within six days.

Owaisi alleged that Delhi’s Waqf Board did not challenge the demolition order nor resolve the matter despite the mosque being registered as waqf property.

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“Despite the masjid being a gazetted waqf property since 1977, the waqf board did not challenge the demolition order,” the AIMIM chief said in a post on X. “Neither did it make any effort to resolve the issue.”

The second issue, Owaisi said, was that the mosque was not protected even though, under the Waqf Amendment Act, it is “waqf by user.”

“Even the Waqf Amendment Act protects the masjid since it’s ‘waqf by user.’ And all such properties registered in the past continue to be protected. But still no effort was made.”

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He said Rijiju holds responsibility for resolving the issue, as the Delhi Waqf Board has remained unconstituted since 2023. “The CEO of the Board could have intervened, that also did not happen,” Owaisi added.

The mosque’s imam said the electricity and water connection has been disconnected and worshippers have stopped coming, fearing action.

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