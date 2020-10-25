Owaisi slams RJD, JD(U) over CAA, NRC

He said the government should focus on issues such as education, employment and health rather than the CAA and the NRC.

MansoorPublished: 25th October 2020 6:50 pm IST
Owaisi Bihar polls
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi at a press conference.

Sheikhpura: Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Sunday slammed Bihar’s ruling JD(U) and opposition RJD over the issues of amendments in the citizenship act and the NRC as he addressed a poll rally here.

While the Centre has said it will implement both the measures, the RJD has remained “silent“, and BJP ally JD(U) has given “misleading” statements, Owaisi said.

He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not only “trouble” Muslims and Dalits, but would impact 50 per cent of India’s population.

Assam is a case in point. As many as 20 lakh people don’t find themselves in the NRC list there. Out of which only five lakhs are Muslims, the rest 15 lakhs are Hindus,” he said.

READ:  Parties field politicians kin in bid to secure Bihar 2020

He said the government should focus on issues such as education, employment and health rather than the CAA and the NRC.

The Hyderabad MP’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a part of the multi parties alliance in the Bihar polls with Uttar Pradesh leader Mayawati’s BSP and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

Kushwaha, who was present at the rally, said Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar pushed Bihar back in the 30 years of their respective rules in the state.

He appealed to the people to vote for their candidates, promising a bright future for the state if given a chance to govern.

READ:  The Gandhis will not take any action against Kamal Nath: Irani

Kushwaha has been declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the grouping.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 25th October 2020 6:50 pm IST
Back to top button