Owaisi takes a jibe at Delhi police for filing case against Greta Thunberg

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at the Delhi police for filing a case against teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg and said that the Delhi pogrom victims are still waiting for justice.

Retweeting a tweet by The Wire editor Siddharth Varadarajan, Owaisi wrote, “After wiping out all crime from streets of Delhi, Delhi police has risen up to the challenge of fighting India’s most powerful enemy….a Swedish teenager with opinions. Who’s next on FIR list? Santa Claus for animal cruelty?”

After wiping out all crime from streets of Delhi, Delhi police has risen up to the challenge of fighting India’s most powerful enemy….a Swedish teenager with opinions. Who’s next on FIR list? Santa Claus for animal cruelty?



Delhi pogrom victims are still waiting for justice https://t.co/aIy0iB4HEj — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 4, 2021

Delhi police have filed a case today against teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg after she tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest.

She has been accused of “criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity” in a case filed by the Delhi Police today over her tweets on the farmer protests.

This comes after Thunberg had put out a tweet in favour of the farmers’ protest and a certain section of the country opposed this and said that people who do not belong to India should not speak about our issues and should stay away from interfering in our ‘internal matters’.

Many people strongly expressed their opinions disagreeing with the outcry that broke against International attention that issue has been garnering.