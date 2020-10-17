Owaisi targets RSS over plea against Mathura Idgah, says must remain alert

SameerUpdated: 17th October 2020 1:16 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Targetting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after a Mathura court admitted a plea against an Idgah there, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the people must remain alert to the designs of the Sangh.

Babari Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said that the Babari Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict has strengthened the resolve of the ‘Sangh Parivaar’.

READ:  Mohan Bhagwat hits back on Asaduddin Owaisi on his tweet on RSS leaders

“What was feared has come true. The verdict related to the Babari Masjid has strengthened the resolve of the ‘Sangh Parivaar’. Remember, if we still don’t wake up, the Sangh may start another violent campaign on this and Congress will also join the campaign,” Owaisi tweeted in Hindi.

He said that the Mathura district court had admitted a plea on Mathura’s Idgah and added that the people must remain alert to the RSS’ designs.

READ:  Air pollution in Delhi: 9-year-old activist stage protest

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh, Shahi Idgah Trust

Earlier, Owaisi had said that the dispute between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Idgah Trust was settled in 1968 and questioned the revival of the dispute.

“Places of Worship Act 1991 forbids conversion of a place of worship. The Home Ministry is entrusted with the administration of this Act, what will its response be in Court? Shahi Idgah Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh resolved their dispute in October 1968. Why revive it now?” Owaisi had said earlier.

This comes a day after a Mathura court admitted a plea seeking the removal of an Idgah, situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi, and is slated to hear the matter further on November 18.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerUpdated: 17th October 2020 1:16 pm IST
Back to top button