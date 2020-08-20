Owaisi urges T’gana to implement NHRC order in encounter case

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and MBT leader Amjedullah Khan have demanded the Telangana government to implement orders of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to compensate the families of the five undertrials who were gunned down by the police in an alleged encounter in 2015.

Hyderabad MP Owaisi hoped that the state government will comply with the NHRC award on the Alair encounter.

On a related note, I hope Govt of Telangana will comply with NHRC award on Aler Encounter. By an order dated July 29 NHRC directed compensation of INR 5L within four weeks to the kin of those killed in the encounter. AIMIM MLAs had repeatedly raised this issue in Assembly as well — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 19, 2020

He tweeted that by an order dated July 29, the NHRC directed compensation of Rs 5 lakhs within four weeks to the kin of those killed in the encounter.

Owaisi said the MLAs of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had repeatedly raised this issue in the Telangana Assembly.

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has also demanded implementation of the NHRC order and the arrest of all the policemen involved in the encounter.

MBT spokesman Amjedullah Khan welcomed the NHRC order directing the state government to pay compensations to the families of Viquar Ahmed, Syed Amjed Ali, Mohammed Zakir, Mohammed Haneef and Izhar Khan who were killed on April 7, 2015, at Alair, Nalgonda district while being taken from the Warangal Jail to Nampally court in Hyderabad.

Khan recalled meeting then NHRC Chairperson Justice K.G. Balakrishnan during his visit to Hyderabad on April 21, 2015, and represented the matter.

He said all the five men shown as accused in three cases, including the killing of two home guards were later acquitted by the court.

Senior advocate Mohammed Osman Shaheed had lodged a complaint with the NHRC over the ‘fake encounter’. He had sought monetary compensation and the departmental disciplinary action against the policemen involved.

The NHRC had awarded the compensation on September 12, 2018, but the government did not comply with the orders.

The advocate had complained about the non-implementation of the award to the NHRC, which directed in its orders dated July 29 that the compensation is paid within four weeks.

The commission has sought a compliance report along with proof of payment.

Source: ANI