Owaisi welcomes KCR’s statement on demolition of Mosques, temple

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today welcomed a decision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to build a new mosque and a Temple in Secretariat premises as the existing structures are damaged to some extent during demolition drive of buildings.

Reacting on KCR statement to build new structures, Owaisi said that he welcome it. He said that he will give a comolete statement after a meeting we United Muslim Forum.



The MP said that KCR has promised to talk to leaders of Temples and Mosques on the issue. The chief Minister said to build the mosque and temple in the Secretariat premises by spending government finds, he said. It is good to see KCR response the new temple and mosque, Owaisi has said. KCR expressed pain and regret at some damage to these

structures and promised to build new ones with government money. KCR said to call a meeting with temple and mosque leaders.