Owaisi’s ancestors were ‘looters’ who built Red Fort: Giriraj

Meerut: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday came out with another controversial statement claiming that the forefathers of AIMIM leader and Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi were “looters” who built the Red Fort.



“Someone from Hyderabad said that if police are removed for 15 minutes, then they will teach Hindus a lesson. Member of Parliament Owaisi’s brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi) was saying that his ancestors have built Red Fort and minar. I want to say that they were not your forefathers, they were looters. Then bigger looters, the Britishers, came and you ran away,” Singh said at an event here.

“A handful of Mughals came. They could come thanks to some lazy, some greedy and some traitors amongst us. We saw our Somnath Temple being looted…We became Jaichand and (Rajput king) Prithviraj Chauhan was captured. Our history goes back to thousands of years,” he said.

He said that after Partition, the Hindus of India could have been left alone but that did not happen.

“They talk of cutting off the Chicken’s Neck, of making Islamic State, of waging a war against the Hindus of India called Ghazwa-e-Hind. A student at AMU says that whoever has fought with their quam, he has been destroyed. He is threatening us. These are the circumstances,” Singh said.

He said that Hindus of India are liberals while “they” are fundamentalists.

“We said ‘vasudhai kutumbakam’, they said who does not believe (in their religion) is ‘kafir’. we said who observes Ekadashi is a Hindu and who eats beef too is a Hindu. They said we will wage jihad against the kafirs,” the minister said.

The minister said that the new generation is being poisoned.

“A child died due to cold. But they say she was martyred,” he said.