Owaisi’s silence over Telangana Secretariat mosques demolition puzzling: Amit Malviya

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell’s National convener Amit Malviya accused Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM and MP from Hyderabad, of spreading communal hatred. “Owaisi maintained a puzzling silence over the demolition of Telangana Secretariat mosques and hence he had no right to intervene in GyanVapi mosque,” Malviya said.

Malviya reminded Owaisi about his stoic silence over the demolition of the secretariat mosques in 2020. However, the fact of the matter is that both these demolished mosques are being rebuilt and they are in the last stages of construction.

Asaduddin Owaisi is communalising the Gyanvapi Mandir issue.



In 2020, two Mosques in Hyderabad, Masjid-e-Mohammadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi were demolished to build the Secretariat but Owaisi, who is an MP from the city, didn’t utter a word.



वहाँ क़यामत तक मस्जिद नहीं रहनी चाहिए थी? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 19, 2022

Malviya described the apprehensions expressed by Owaisi that the country is going towards 1990 as baseless.

Owaisi is not just a communal bigot but a hypocrite who peddles lies planted with fascist media. He runs away from journalists, who ask him “questions”, engages only those who allow him to make vile charges and whip up frenzy.



He has no locus standi on the Gyanvapi Mandir issue. https://t.co/3DM20m9bzT — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 19, 2022

Owaisi had expressed Muslims’ point of view with courage regarding the GyanVapi Mosque and warned that it is heading the Babri Masjid way towards the same conclusion which can impact the whole country adversely.

Malviya accused Owaisi of spreading false news to incite people. “He is spreading fake news on fascist media,” Malviya said.

About the basis of deliberations in the District and Supreme Court regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque and its videography survey, Owaisi said that the country cannot run on “Aastha” (belief).

Owaisi accused BJP and RSS of fomenting the GyanVapi conflict. He had earlier demanded Yogi and Modi governments to take action against those who approached the court.