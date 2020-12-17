‘Owned a Lamborghini, but couldn’t drive’; Big B reveals on KBC

Mumbai: While interacting with 12-year-old Anamaya Divakar, Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed his love for fancy cars and that he always had a craze for ‘open-top’ cars. Big B also revealed his favourite car.

In Wednesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12, Amanaya, a seventh standard kid from Udupi, Karnataka, revealed his huge liking for cars and dreams of opening his own car manufacturing company in the future.

During one of the questions Big B revealed that as a kid his favourite car was Mustang and when they lived in Delhi one of their neighbours had it and he would feel jealous of him. He shared that it was an open air car and he always wished to own a car like that.

Big B further added that though he could not buy that brand of fancy car, one of his friends from Mumbai had it and he would drive it.

When Anamaya asked Big B about his favourite car, the host replied saying it’s Lamborghini. Bachchan revealed that he bought the car but couldn’t drive because of the traffic in Mumbai.

Listening to Big B’s interest in cars, Anamaya suggested that he should get a sports car. To which, the legendary actor joked that when he wins Rs 7 crore he should share half of the prize money with him and Anamaya straight away refused saying, ‘aap ke paas bahut paisa hai’.

KBC 12 has been hosting a Students Special Week wherein brilliant students from around the country have been participating in show. The December 16 episode of KBC 12 welcomed Anamaya Dibakar to the hot seat opposite Big B. Anamaya took home Rs 50,00000 and as he failed to answer the Rs 1 crore question. He quit the show as he was not confident about the answer.