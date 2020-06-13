Owner of dance studios in Hyderabad cheats women, held

Hyderabad: A man who runs zumba dance and fitness studios in Hyderabad allegedly cheated women by convincing them to invest in his business. The matter comes to limelight after one of the victims approach police and lodged a complaint.

As per the details of the case, the accused who is identified as V. Chiranjeevi, aged 29 had allegedly convinced the woman to invest Rs. 6 lakh in his business claiming that he is going to start more dance studios in Hyderabad.

Accused allegedly misbehaves with woman

On 3rd June when the accused launched fitness studio at TNGO colony, Gachibowli, the woman along with her husband approached Chiranjeevi and asked him to return money. The accused allegedly misbehaved with the woman.

Similar complaint received

Later, police received a similar complaint from another woman who had also allegedly lost Rs. 9 lakh.

Police registered a complaint against the accused under relevant sections of IPC.

Gachibowli Police arrested the accused and started investigation.

