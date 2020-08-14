Owner of Maharaja Designer recovers from COVID, donates plasma

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 14th August 2020 5:47 pm IST
plasma donation

Hyderabad: Mohammed Shafeeq Pasha owner of maharaja designer Siddi Amber Bazar had tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago. Now after fully recovering from the virus, he has decided to help other Covid patients.

Rafeeq Pasha has donated his plasma to another Covid patient. Mr Abdul Ali chief coach police training camp and assistant professor Nizam college and others have praised the courage and humanitarian gesture of Mohammad Shafeeq Pasha. They felicitated him to salute his humanitarian gesture.

Shafeeq Pasha is always on the fore front to help others. He has dedicated himself to the service of the needy.

