Oxford vaccine trial continues amid death report

MansoorPublished: 22nd October 2020 7:11 pm IST
Coronavirus-Vaccine

London: The University of Oxford says the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil will continue following reports of a participant’s death.

The university said it can’t comment on specific incidents but an independent review found no reason to be concerned about the safety of the Brazilian trial.

It says an independent review, in addition to the Brazilian regulator, has recommended that the trial should continue.

The Oxford vaccine is being developed in conjunction with the international pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Trials are underway in the United States and the UK, as well as Brazil, to determine whether the potential vaccine is safe and effective in humans.

Source: PTI

