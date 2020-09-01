Oxygen cylinder blast at Gadwal creates panic among patients

By SM Bilal Updated: 1st September 2020 2:38 pm IST

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Jogulamba Gadwal district regional hospital after the leakge of Oxygen from cylinder creating a loud noise. All the the patients were rushed out due to a leakage in the hospital’s children’s ward.

Krishnaiah, a native of Athmakur was on ventilator support but he managed to run away from the hospital following which he suffered severe breathlessness and died.

The Patients, hospital staff and doctors had an escape and no one was inured during the incident. Firefighters rushed to the scene after learning about the accident.

Though firefighters were pressed into service but they retreated as there was no fire.

According to the patients admitted in the hospital, there was a huge leakage from the cylinder and the smoke started.

