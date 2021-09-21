OxygenOS, ColorOS will merge to form unified OS in 2022: OnePlus

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that it will integrate the OxygenOS and ColorOS teams to plan the future software experience together.

OnePlus Founder and Chief Product Officer for OPPO Pete Lau said that they are working hard to create better products and a better experience for users.

“By combining our software resources to focus on one unified and upgraded operating system for both OnePlus and OPPO devices globally, we will combine the strengths from both into one even more powerful OS — the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS and the stability and rich features of ColorOS,” Lau said.

According to Lau, when planning for Android 12 last year, the two teams already began sharing a more similar pursuit for the software experience.

“With the codebase integration, OxygenOS 12 build quality has been improving and software updates are becoming more timely,” Lau said.

“And more broadly speaking, over time we have seen that the two operating systems have been gradually converging in terms of the fundamental user experience,” he added.

In terms of timeline, for global OnePlus devices, the company will first introduce the integrated OS with the launch of the next flagship series in 2022. The integration will be fully completed together with the next major Android update in 2022.

In June, OnePlus announced that it has decided to further integrate with its sister smartphone brand OPPO and merge with it in a bid to create better products.

In an official forum note, Lau had said that it will also allow them to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.