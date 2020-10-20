OYO Hotels & Homes scales up sanitisation measures

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Scaling up its sanitisation measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, OYO Hotels & Homes has launched new hygiene initiatives.

On Tuesday, the hospitality major announced the launch of SBYE or ‘Sanitised Before Your Eyes’ initiative, wherein sanitisation would be carried out in front of the customers.

It is an on-request initiative through which OYO’s guests can request the hotel’s on-ground staff to sanitise high touch spots or frequently touched surfaces in front of their eyes.

The company has brought in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the face of the initiative. Sood also happens to be an OYO asset owner.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO India & South Asia said: “Over the past few weeks, we’re seeing travel coming back, across hill stations, beach destinations and other leisure hot spots in India. People are ready to step outdoors, take a break from their routines, and explore new and exciting local destinations, through road trips and staycations.”

“We understand that the world can be chaotic at present, but to ease our guests’ worries and concerns, we have rolled out Sanitised Before Your Eyes, through which our hotel staff will sanitise all high-risk surfaces right before the guest on checking-in,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.