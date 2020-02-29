OYO opens Workflo coworking centres in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: OYO Workspaces, India’s fastest-growing, multi-brand managed workspaces solutions provider, expands its footprint in Hyderabad by introducing Workflo coworking centres in the city. Workflo is a budget-friendly, ergonomically designed co-working solution which caters to start-ups, entrepreneurs, and small, medium, and large enterprises. The two Workflo centres are located at Bizness Square, HITEC Cityand Gachbowli.

With 3 co-working brands operating across the economy, mid-scale and premium economy segments, namely Workflo, Powerstation and the recently acquired Innov8, OYO Workspaces is rapidly growing to 30+ centres, with over 20,000 seats across 10 cities, making it one of the fastest-growing managed workspaces companies in India.

The 500+ seater Workflo located in HITEC City will serve as an attractive hub for businesses and entrepreneurs alike, due to its prime location in the business district. Hailed as the new hassle-free way of working, co-working empowers both independent professionals as well as large corporations to operate with comfort and flexibility. The new Workflo centre offers dedicated seats at INR 6500 + taxes per month. The private offices start from INR 8760 + taxes per seat per month and customers can additionally avail services through a monthly Flexi pass starting at an affordable INR 2499/- per seat.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer & SVP – Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia said, “We are excited to introduce Workflo coworking centres in Hyderabad. This is an important market for us, and we are keen to grow our presence in the city. All our workspaces are carefully curated keeping in mind the preferences of the young and ‘always on’ generation, with a focus on comfort and convenience, so that these young minds can pursue their passion. After receiving an overwhelming response from our first Innov8 centre in Gachibowli, we can attest to the potential for growth here.”

The Workflo centre is well-connected and easily accessible on the metro and bus routes. SLN Terminus, the biggest shopping mall in Hyderabad, is just a few minutes away. Currently, in the country, Workflo has 14 centres across 8 cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Goa, and Ahmedabad with a hosting capacity of over 12000 seats. From private offices, dedicated desks and lounge areas, to the green integrated spaces on the terrace, WorkfloBizness Square Hitex at HITEC city enhances the overall office space with vibrant industrial design.

This space offers amenities such as a fully operational cafeteria with a collaborated F&B partner serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at subsidised rates. Moreover, CCD and Chai Point outlets are stationed at multiple locations across the floor. To serve as a launch-pad for growing start-ups and millennial tech entrepreneurs, the new centre features a vibrant design language, along with fully equipped amenities, designed to provide a hassle-free, comfortable and productive experience to working professionals.

