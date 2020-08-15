P.Mukherjee still on ventilator, health being closely monitored

the former President was under intensive care and continues to be on ventilator support.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 15th August 2020 1:33 pm IST
Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator, health being closely monitored: Army hospital

New Delhi [India]: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee continued to remain on ventilatory support on Saturday morning, Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital said, adding that his vitals are stable and being monitored by a team of specialists.

“The condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital said in a statement.

The health condition of Mukherjee had also remained unchanged on Friday, according to the Army hospital, which had also said the former President was under intensive care and continues to be on ventilator support.

Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee remains critical

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Pranab Mukherjee, had said yesterday that while his health condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. She had said there is a little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light.

Earlier, Sharmistha had refuted rumours about the health of her father.
Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: ANI
