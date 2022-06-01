Pactera Edge and IIIT Hyderabad announce AI innovation challenge

Hyderabad: Pactera EDGE, an AI and digital technology company headquartered in Redmond, USA, announced an AI innovation challenge in association with IIIT Hyderabad for early-stage startups with technologies that can address problems in the retail and manufacturing sectors.

Pactera EDGE and IIITH are looking for startups with technologies addressing specific problem statements. The ideas include strategy, technologies, expected outcome and impact. Early-stage startups leveraging computer vision which have adjacent tech that can be pivoted to address retail or manufacturing problems.

The program helps startups with research connect, general strategy mentoring, specific domain use cases and problem identification, assistance through the solution pivot for this domain, and then connect with a few prospects globally.

Selected startups will go through a structured immersion program for four months to help them pivot the product for specific domain use cases, enrich tech through inputs from research, and align with the market areas chosen by Pactera EDGE. They will also receive a Rs 12 lakh equity-free grant.

‘’Pactera EDGE believes in reinventing customer experience using revolutionary AI technologies and give our customers the winning EDGE in the digital era,’’ said Dinesh Chandrasekar, CIO, Pactera EDGE.

“CIE-IIITH is very happy to be partnering with Pactera EDGE for through market access program. As an early-stage incubator, helping startups with market access is the most significant challenge. And such corporate programs help are a key enabler towards this goal” said Prof Ramesh Loganathan, head of outreach and professor of co-innovation at IIIT Hyderabad.

Pactera EDGE will also support these ideas with mentorship across spheres including technology, business strategy, design, and product development. IIITH will leverage its deep tech research capabilities and vast experience incubating startups to provide research and business mentorship to selected startups.