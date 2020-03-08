Padala Bhudevi receives Nari Shakti Puraskar

A+ A-

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presented “Nari Shakti Puraskar” for the year 2019 to Padala Bhudevi from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The award was presented at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan here on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Bhudevi has been a role model for women farmers and rural women entrepreneurs. She has been working for the development of tribal women, widows, Podu lands through a community-based organization- CAVS (Chinnai Adhivasi Vikas Society), established by her father, in 1996.

She is the Director of Manyam Grains Pvt Ltd and Manyadeepika Farmers Producer Company Ltd. Her active involvement has also been towards spreading awareness on improving mother and child nutritional health, with assistance from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

Despite being forcefully married at the age of 11 years, facing mental and physical torture from husband and in-laws, Bhudevi has come a long way, single-handedly raising three daughters and successfully motivating women to participate in agri-entrepreneurial activities.

The awards were conferred on eminent women in recognition of their efforts in rendering distinguished services towards the emancipation of women, especially vulnerable and marginalized women.