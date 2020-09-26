Paddy harvesting in full swing amidst corona in Kashmir

Srinagar: Despite coronavirus and the absence of labourers, Kashmir’s paddy harvesting season is going on full swing as locals are ensuring that their land does not go barren because of the Coronavirus.

The Autumn season marks the harvesting period of paddy in Kashmir and Paddy is harvested on approximately 1.40 lakh hectares of land which is 28% of the total agriculture land in Kashmir.

This year due to Covid-19, farmers could not harvest all the rice as they could not hurry up with the harvest due to the non-availability of laborers. “ It was very tough for us to harvest rice in our fields this year because we could not find enough laborer due to COVID” says Abdul Hameed Bhat who hails from the Burzahama area in the outskirts of Srinagar.