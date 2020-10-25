Paddy procurement gained 23% increase over last year’s purchase

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Paddy procurement for Kharif crops this year so far has gained “good momentum” in nine procuring states and Union Territories (UTs), said an Agriculture Ministry data.

As per the data, over 144.59 LMTs of paddy was purchased till October 24 this year against last year’s corresponding purchase of 117.55 LMT — an increase of 23 per cent.

Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Kerala are among the procuring states. Out of the total purchase of 144.59 LMTs, Punjab alone has contributed 95.20 LMT which is 65.84 per cent of total procurement.

About 12.41 lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing Kharif crops procurement operations with Minimum Support Price (MSP) value of Rs 27,298.77 crore at MSP of Rs 18,880 per metric ton.

Further, based on the proposal from the states, approval was accorded for procurement of 45.10 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).

Sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given.

For other states and UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of pulses, oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective states and UTs by the Central nodal agencies through state nominated procuring agencies.

Till October 24, the Central government through its nodal agencies has procured 894.54 metric ton of Moong and Urad having MSP value of Rs 6.43 crore benefitting 871 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Similarly, 5,089 metric ton of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing States.

The respective state and UTs governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective states based on the arrivals in respect of Kharif pulses and oilseeds.

Seed cotton (Kapas) procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“Till October 24 this year, a quantity of 3,53,252 cotton bales valuing Rs 1,04,790.17 lakh has been procured benefitting 68,419 farmers,” the ministry said.

