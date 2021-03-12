Paddy procurement issue rocks Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar, March 12 : The second phase of the Odisha Assembly started on a stormy note on Friday with the Opposition creating ruckus over the Mandi mismanagement.

The issue of paddy procurement was raised by the Opposition leading to the repeated adjournment of the House.

Opposition BJP and Congress alleged that the state government has betrayed the House and the farmers.

Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said the state government had assured the House that paddy would be procured from the genuine farmers and criminal action would be taken against the middle men.

“But, after the assurance of Parliamentary Affairs Minister, paddy was not procured from the farmers. If tokens are lapsed, these can be regenerated. The state government has betrayed the House and the farmers. Why the House would function, if the decision taken here is not honoured?” asked Mishra.

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the House will not be allowed to function until paddy is procured from the farmers.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said even after the assurance of the Minister, paddy is not procured from the farmers.

He said the state government has fund to organise cricket matches at the panchayat level, but it can’t procure paddy from the farmers.

BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra demanded regeneration of tokens for paddy procurement.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro ruled that the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister should issue a statement over the issue by the end of the day.

The House was adjourned till 4pm.

