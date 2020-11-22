PAGD releases list of seats allocated to allies for 5th phase of DDC polls

Srinagar, Nov 22 : The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) on Sunday released the list of seats allocated among the allies for the fifth phase of polling for District Development Council elections (DDC) elections for Jammu and Kashmir to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.

Out of list of 16 segments for the fifth phase, NC is contesting on eights segments, PDP on five and JKPC on three.

Earlier the PAGD announced that it had unanimously decided to fight the DDC elections unitedly.

The PAGD was floated on October 7 for the reversal of constitutional changes made to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was appointed as the President of the alliance, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti it’s vice president and People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone as the spokesperson and CPIM leader Yousuf Taragami as it’s convenor.

The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been adopted as the symbol of the alliance.

Source: IANS

