Pak active Covid-19 cases to 16k after 2 months

Islamabad, Nov 6 : At least 1,376 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus across Pakistan in a span of 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 16,242, the highest since August, according to health authorities.

With Thursday’s figure, the country’s overall caseload now stands at 340,251, while 317,086 people have recovered from the virus, reports Geo News.

The country also reported 30 new fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 6,923.

The last time the number of single-day deaths had crossed the 30 mark was in July.

The federal and provincial governments have issued multiple warnings over the past few days, urging the public to follow Covid-19 SOPs, but have so far held off on any new lockdown measures to contain the virus.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country could not afford another national lockdown and instead urged the masses to strictly follow preventive measures against the pandemic.

Source: IANS

