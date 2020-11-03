Pak actress Madiha Imam recalls making her film debut in India

BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE

Mumbai, Nov 3 : Pakistani actress Madiha Imam recalls fondly her experience of making her feature film debut in India, in a film co-starring her favourite actress Manisha Koirala.

The film was “Dear Maya”, which released in 2017. Madiha played Anna, a teenage girl studying at at a convent school in Shimla.

“I remember arriving in India to shoot my first-ever feature film and that too with our all-time favourite Manisha Koirala. It was her comeback, and the name of the film was ‘Dear Maya’. We shot the film in Delhi, Shimla and Mumbai. It was such a lovely experience. This was in 2017. My family members are also from there but during my visit, we could not meet,” Madiha told IANS.

“In fact, through this interview, I would like to tell Manisha ma’am that I miss her. It was lovely working with her. She is such a great actor! She is so gracious and every time I look at her I would think, ‘why is she so beautiful? why?'” Madiha giggled.

She currently appears in the Pakistani web series “Ek Jhooti Lovestory”, which streams in India on Zee5. On the show, Madiha plays the female lead. The series talks of the tradition of arranged marriage in south Asian society and how under a bizarre situation two youngsters find their love.

The show directed by Mehreen Jabbar also features Mohammad, Mariam Saleem, Kinza Razzak, and Beo Zafar.

Does Madiha come to India often? “Whenever I get a chance to work, and whenever life has a plan for me!” promptly replied the actress.

