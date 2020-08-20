Pak actress Yasra Rizvi: I always longed for a boyfriend like SRK

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st August 2020 5:07 am IST

New Delhi, Aug 20 : Pakistani actress Yasra Rizvi says while growing up she always longed for a boyfriend like Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“Growing up, we were greatly influenced by Bollywood. There were very limited Pakistani films, so Bollywood had a huge role to play, especially in the way we perceive romance. Even the way we perform our wedding shenanigans or the music we dance to,” Yasra said, adding: “I am a 1990s kid. I am so fond of Shah Rukh Khan, always longed for a boyfriend like him.”

She also mentioned that she got drawn towards modernday Bollywood movies because of quirky scripts.

“There is a new wave of Bollywood cinema with actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. This has appealed to me, into getting hooked to Bollywood movies again,” she said.

On the work front, Yasra is seen in “Churails”, which aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies vanquishing women and their rights. The series also features Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, and Mehar Bano in pivotal roles. The show is streaming on Zee5.

Source: IANS

