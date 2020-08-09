Pak again resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 7:58 am IST
Pak again resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC

Jammu, Aug 9 : Continuing its series of unprovoked ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan used small arms and mortars on Sunday to target Indian positions in Poonch district, officials said.

Colonel Devender Anand, spokesman of Defence Ministry, said around 6.45 a.m. on Sunday morning, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district.

“They are using small arms and shelling by mortars. Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan has been violating bilateral ceasefire on the Jammu and Kashmir LoC with impunity since the beginning of this year.

A total of 23 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 2,720 ceasefire violations made by Pakistan this year so far in the LoC.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

