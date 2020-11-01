Pak again violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Nov 1 : After violating ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday morning, Pakistan again used small arms firing and mortar shelling to target Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Pakistan violated ceasefire in three sectors of the LoC in Poonch district in on Sunday morning.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said that again at about 9.45 p.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Kirni, Qasba and Shahpur sectors of the LoC in Poonch district.

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said.

On Sunday morning also, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the same sectors of the LoC.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated ceasefire on the LoC.

In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations since January this year, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured.

