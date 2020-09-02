Pak again violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Poonch district (Ld)

Jammu, Sep 2 : Pakistan o Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district after an army JCO was killed in Pakistan firing on the LoC in Rajouri district.

A JCO of the army was killed in Pakistan firing along the LoC in Tarkundi sector of Rajouri district earlier on Wednesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that at about 6.45 p.m. on Wednesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

“The Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan has violated bilateral ceasefire along the LoC in J&K over 2,720 times so far this year.

As many as 27 civilians have been killed and over 100 others have been injured in these ceasefire violations.

