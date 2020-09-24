Pak again violates ceasefire on LoC in Rajouri district

Jammu, Sep 24 : Pakistan on Thursday used firing and intense shelling to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that at about 5.45 p.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

“Indian army retaliated befittingly,” the spokesman said.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has made a routine of violating the 1999 ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries.

In over 3,186 such ceasefire violations on the LoC in J&K by Pakistan this year, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 persons got injured.

