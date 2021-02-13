Pak approves China’s CanSino vaccine for emergency use

By IANS|   Published: 13th February 2021 8:11 am IST

Islamabad, Feb 13 : China’s CanSino Covid-19 vaccine has become the second Chinese vaccine to be approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Friday, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said.

Earlier in January, Pakistan approved China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use after evaluating its safety and quality. Pakistan officially launched its vaccination drive on February 3 after receiving China-gifted Covid-19 vaccines, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 13th February 2021 8:11 am IST
Back to top button