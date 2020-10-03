Pak Army kills 2 ‘hardcore’ terrorists in N.Waziristan

By News Desk 1Updated: 3rd October 2020 2:40 pm IST
Pak Army kills 2 'hardcore' terrorists in N.Waziristan

Islamabad, Oct 3 : Pakistan Army killed two hardcore terrorists in North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber-Paktunkhwa, the military said in a statement.

“Security Forces conducted IBO (intelligence based operation) on terrorist hideout in Boya, North Wazirstan. Two hardcore terrorists, including an IED specialist, killed while one terrorist apprehended,” The Express Tribune quoted a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying on Friday.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists were involved in killing locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 attacks on security forces.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Punjab CM slams Akalis for 'political theatrics' over farm laws
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 3rd October 2020 2:40 pm IST
Back to top button