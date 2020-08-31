Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly

By Mansoor Published: 31st August 2020 11:51 pm IST

Jammu: The Pakistan army on Monday violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forwarding areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.

“At 21:15 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector”, a defense spokesman said.

Pakistani rangers also resorted to firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier, the officials said.

Source: PTI
READ:  TV star Nia Sharma wins Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close