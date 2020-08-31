Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu: The Pakistan army on Monday violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forwarding areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.

“At 21:15 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector”, a defense spokesman said.

Pakistani rangers also resorted to firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier, the officials said.

Source: PTI