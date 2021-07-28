Pak-born Somy Ali is ‘surprised’ on porn ban in country ‘where Kamasutra originated’

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty‘s husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest has sent shockwaves in the industry. He has been held in the alleged pornography case. Raj’s police custody ended today and the magistrate sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Many stars from the industry are coming forward to express their views and opinions on the ongoing case. While several people have criticised Kundra, a section has come forward to support him.

Likewise, former Bollywood actress Somy Ali too spoke about the controversy and wondered why a country, where Kama Sutra originated, would ban porn. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Somy explained that she doesn’t judge people who choose porn as their profession considering that no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. “It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business,” she added.

She also added that she has nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession.

Speaking about giving sex education more importance in the country. Somy said, “I deem this to be a cinematic and artistic progression. Intimate love has no meaning without intimacy, hence, kissing or depicting scenes of passion should and must be a norm. It’s a step forward and it’s about time that in 2021 we are able to create such art and be more realistic when it comes to the normalcy of humans being sexual creatures. The more nonchalant our attitude is towards something; the less people will have to hide from wanting to admit to what they like or dislike such as watching porn.”

She further added, “I must be emphatic that while I don’t judge anyone, it is absolutely unacceptable to me if the artist is being harmed in any pornographic ventures. Other than that I’ve absolutely nothing against porn.”

Somy Ali is a Pakistan-born former American actress, who had appeared in many 90’s Bollywood movies. She had worked with top stars of B-town like Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty, has been a part of Hindi films such as Anth (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Aao Pyaar Karein (1994), Andolan (1995) and Chupp (1997).

Somy Ali had quit showbiz and now runs a non-profit organization named ‘No More Tears’, which aims at rescuing rape victims and children who are sexually abused.