Pak ceasefire violation at LoC in Nowshera sector

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 1:22 am IST
Jammu, Sep 1 : The Pakistan Army on Monday resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir, officials said.

“Pakistan continues unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC. Pakistan today initiated small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district. The Indian Army is retaliating,” the Army said.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts. On Friday, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in the Balakote sector in Poonch by resorting to firing with small arms and mortars.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

